By The Associated Press

Sunday, Dec. 30 EAST

Cornell 61, Navy 50

Dartmouth 76, New Hampshire 68

Holy Cross 78, Iona 71

SOUTH

NC Central 91, Wilberforce 44

Advertisement

Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67

MIDWEST

Cent. Michigan 123, Indiana University South Bend 76

Miami (Ohio) 70, Evansville 67

Michigan 74, Binghamton 52

Ohio 68, FIU 66

FAR WEST

Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.