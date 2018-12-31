Sunday, Dec. 30 EAST

Cornell 61, Navy 50

Dartmouth 76, New Hampshire 68

Delaware 82, Northeastern 80, 2OT

Hofstra 89, Drexel 75

Holy Cross 78, Iona 71

LIU Brooklyn 60, Fordham 57

Rhode Island 72, Middle Tennessee 60

West Virginia 78, Lehigh 68

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 111, Piedmont International 65

Clemson 84, Lipscomb 67

Elon 68, James Madison 65

Georgia 91, UMass 72

N. Kentucky 73, Ill.-Chicago 58

NC Central 91, Wilberforce 44

Northwestern St. 86, Champion Christian College 65

Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67

VCU 90, Rider 79

William & Mary 71, Towson 61

MIDWEST

Akron 82, Carnegie Mellon 55

Bowling Green 94, UT Martin 80

Cent. Michigan 123, Indiana University South Bend 76

Detroit 73, Cleveland St. 61

E. Illinois 81, North Alabama 70

Miami (Ohio) 70, Evansville 67

Michigan 74, Binghamton 52

Minnesota 71, Mount St. Mary’s 53

Missouri St. 110, William Woods 56

Northwestern 75, Columbia 54

Oakland 76, Youngstown St. 74

Ohio 68, FIU 66

Oral Roberts 87, Nebraska-Omaha 84

Purdue Fort Wayne 90, N. Dakota St. 87, OT

SIU-Edwardsville 79, Missouri S&T 66

Saint Louis 83, Appalachian St. 55

W. Illinois 78, Denver 60

W. Michigan 73, UC Riverside 64

Wright St. 72, IUPUI 64

SOUTHWEST

Alabama 79, Stephen F. Austin 69

Cent. Arkansas 62, Lyon College 47

FAR WEST

Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63

New Mexico 103, University of the Southwest 47

New Mexico St. 88, Colorado St. 68

Southern Cal 73, UC Davis 55

___

