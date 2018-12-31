Cornell 61, Navy 50
Dartmouth 76, New Hampshire 68
Delaware 82, Northeastern 80, 2OT
Hofstra 89, Drexel 75
Holy Cross 78, Iona 71
LIU Brooklyn 60, Fordham 57
Rhode Island 72, Middle Tennessee 60
West Virginia 78, Lehigh 68
Charleston Southern 111, Piedmont International 65
Clemson 84, Lipscomb 67
Elon 68, James Madison 65
Georgia 91, UMass 72
N. Kentucky 73, Ill.-Chicago 58
NC Central 91, Wilberforce 44
Northwestern St. 86, Champion Christian College 65
Presbyterian 72, Jacksonville 67
VCU 90, Rider 79
William & Mary 71, Towson 61
Akron 82, Carnegie Mellon 55
Bowling Green 94, UT Martin 80
Cent. Michigan 123, Indiana University South Bend 76
Detroit 73, Cleveland St. 61
E. Illinois 81, North Alabama 70
Miami (Ohio) 70, Evansville 67
Michigan 74, Binghamton 52
Minnesota 71, Mount St. Mary’s 53
Missouri St. 110, William Woods 56
Northwestern 75, Columbia 54
Oakland 76, Youngstown St. 74
Ohio 68, FIU 66
Oral Roberts 87, Nebraska-Omaha 84
Purdue Fort Wayne 90, N. Dakota St. 87, OT
SIU-Edwardsville 79, Missouri S&T 66
Saint Louis 83, Appalachian St. 55
W. Illinois 78, Denver 60
W. Michigan 73, UC Riverside 64
Wright St. 72, IUPUI 64
Alabama 79, Stephen F. Austin 69
Cent. Arkansas 62, Lyon College 47
Hawaii 71, Alabama A&M 63
New Mexico 103, University of the Southwest 47
New Mexico St. 88, Colorado St. 68
Southern Cal 73, UC Davis 55
