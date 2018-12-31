Albany (NY) 79, Niagara 74
Creighton 79, Providence 68
Hartford 79, Boston College 78, OT
Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Chestnut Hill 62
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Penn 74, OT
NJIT 78, Duquesne 67
UMBC 98, Centenary (NJ) 48
South Carolina 97, North Greenville 46
Vanderbilt 90, UNC-Asheville 59
Virginia 100, Marshall 64
Kent St. 71, Oberlin 48
Sam Houston St. 84, Texas Lutheran 54
E. Washington 65, Idaho St. 55
N. Arizona 74, Montana St. 68
N. Colorado 73, Portland St. 60
Pepperdine 100, Alabama A&M 64
Weber St. 93, Idaho 87
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.