Monday, Dec. 31 EAST

Albany (NY) 79, Niagara 74

Creighton 79, Providence 68

Hartford 79, Boston College 78, OT

Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Chestnut Hill 62

Advertisement

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Penn 74, OT

NJIT 78, Duquesne 67

UMBC 98, Centenary (NJ) 48

SOUTH

South Carolina 97, North Greenville 46

Vanderbilt 90, UNC-Asheville 59

Virginia 100, Marshall 64

MIDWEST

Kent St. 71, Oberlin 48

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 84, Texas Lutheran 54

FAR WEST

E. Washington 65, Idaho St. 55

N. Arizona 74, Montana St. 68

N. Colorado 73, Portland St. 60

Pepperdine 100, Alabama A&M 64

Weber St. 93, Idaho 87

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.