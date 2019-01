College Bowl Games-Most Points

By The Associated Press

70 — West Virginia vs. Clemson (33) (Orange, Jan. 4, 2012)

67 — Baylor vs. Washington (56) (Alamo, Dec. 29, 2011)

66 — Nebraska vs. Northwestern (17) (Alamo, Dec. 30, 2000)

65 — Texas A&M vs. BYU (14) (Holiday, Dec. 29, 1990)

Advertisement

64 — Marshall vs. East Carolina (61), 2OT (GMAC, Dec. 19, 2001)

63 — Illinois vs. Virginia (21) (Micronpc.com, Dec. 30, 1999)

63 — Tulsa vs. Bowling Green (7) (GMAC, Jan. 1, 2008)

63 — Toledo vs. Arkansas St. (44) (GoDaddy, Jan. 4, 2015)

63 — Auburn vs. Purdue (7) (Music City, Dec. 28, 2018)

62 — Oklahoma St. vs. Wyoming (14) (Holiday, Dec. 30, 1988)

62 — Nebraska vs. Florida (24) (Fiesta, Jan. 2, 1996)

62 — Colorado vs. Boston College (28) (Insight.com, Dec. 31, 1999)

62 — Tulsa vs. Hawaii (35) (Hawaii, Dec. 24, 2010)

62 — Arizona St. vs. Navy (28) (Fight Hunger, Dec. 29, 2012)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.