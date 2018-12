College Football Award Winners

By The Associated Press

Winners of the 2018 college football awards, presented Thursday:

Walter Camp National Player of the Year — Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Maxwell Award (best all-around player) — Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — Kyler Murray , Oklahoma

Doak Walker Award (outstanding running back) — Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Fred Biletnikoff Award (outstanding receiver) — Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Chuck Bedarnik Trophy (best defensive player) — Josh Allen, Kentucky

Outland Trophy (outstanding collegiate interior lineman) — Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Dick Butkus Award (best linebacker) — Devin White, LSU

Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back) — Deandre Baker, Georgia

Bronko Nagurski (outstanding defensive player) — Josh Allen, Kentucky

Lou Groza Award (outstanding place-kicker) — Andre Szmyt, Syracuse

John Mackey (best tight end) — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

Ray Guy Award (best punter) — Braden Mann, Texas A&M

Holder of the Year Award — Mac Loudermilk, Central Florida

Sports Spirit Award — Tyler Trent, Purdue’s No. 1 fan

Coach of the Year Award — Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

NCFAA Contribution to College Football Award — HBCU (Historically Black College and Universities).

