All Times EST (Subject to change) Saturday, Dec. 8 EAST

Army (9-2) vs. Navy (3-9) at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

FCS Playoffs Quarterfinals Friday, Dec. 7

Maine (9-3) at Weber State (10-2), 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 8

Colgate (10-1) at North Dakota State (12-0), Noon

South Dakota State (9-2) at Kennesaw State (11-1), 2 p.m.

UC Davis (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-2), 4 p.m.

