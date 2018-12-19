Cornerback Xavien Howard returns to practice for Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — NFL interception co-leader Xavien Howard returned to practice Wednesday for the Miami Dolphins after missing two games because of a left knee injury.

Howard said he’s hopeful but uncertain whether he’ll be able to play Sunday against Jacksonville.

“I feel great,” he said. “Just trying to see at the end of the week how it’s going to go.”

The third-year cornerback was chosen for the Pro Bowl for the first time Tuesday, to the delight of his friends and family.

“Man, I got so many calls and text messages it has been crazy,” he said.

Coach Adam Gase said he was happy for Howard, but disappointed left tackle Laremy Tunsil didn’t make the Pro Bowl.

“I think he’s the best tackle in football,” Gase said.

While the Dolphins got Howard back on the practice field, running back Frank Gore went on injured reserve because of a season-ending sprained foot. Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was signed to take Gore’s roster spot.

Gore, hurt in Sunday’s loss at Minnesota, leads the Dolphins with 722 yards rushing. He’s the NFL’s fourth all-time leading rusher with 14,478 yards.

The 35-year-old has played in 126 consecutive games and made 122 starts in a row, and both streaks are the longest by an NFL offensive skill player.

