Coroner: Ex-Clemson RB died of blood clot in his lung

December 11, 2018 2:43 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — An autopsy report states that ex-Clemson running back C.J. Fuller died of a blood clot that lodged in an artery in his lungs.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a report released Tuesday that the 22-year-old Fuller died from a “Pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis.”

Pulmonary thromboembolism is when a clot breaks off in one part of your body and gets stuck in an artery in your lungs.

Fuller died on Oct. 3. He played three seasons with the Tigers and was part of Clemson’s national championship team in 2016.

Kelley’s report also said Fuller had surgery on his leg on Sept. 19, two weeks before he died.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

