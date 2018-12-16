Cowboys-Colts Stats

Dallas 0 0 0 0— 0 Indianapolis 7 3 10 3—23 First Quarter

Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 6:09.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind_Mack 6 run (Vinatieri kick), 11:23.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 44, 1:36.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 23, 6:57.

A_66,654.

___

Dal Ind First downs 19 25 Total Net Yards 292 370 Rushes-yards 22-112 39-178 Passing 180 192 Punt Returns 1-2 1-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-14 Comp-Att-Int 24-39-1 16-27-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 0-0 Punts 2-40.5 1-52.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 9-74 6-55 Time of Possession 28:12 31:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 18-87, R.Smith 3-14, Cooper 1-11. Indianapolis, Mack 27-139, Luck 6-20, Hines 6-19.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 24-39-1-206. Indianapolis, Luck 16-27-0-192.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-41, Jarwin 4-45, Beasley 4-42, Cooper 4-32, Schultz 3-23, N.Brown 1-14, Hurns 1-9. Indianapolis, Hilton 5-85, Hines 4-45, Grant 2-16, Pascal 1-12, Mack 1-10, Rogers 1-10, Ebron 1-8, Wilkins 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

