Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys-Colts Stats

December 16, 2018 4:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Dallas 0 0 0 0— 0
Indianapolis 7 3 10 3—23
First Quarter

Ind_Mack 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 6:09.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Ind_Mack 6 run (Vinatieri kick), 11:23.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 44, 1:36.

Advertisement
Fourth Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 23, 6:57.

A_66,654.

___

Dal Ind
First downs 19 25
Total Net Yards 292 370
Rushes-yards 22-112 39-178
Passing 180 192
Punt Returns 1-2 1-0
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-14
Comp-Att-Int 24-39-1 16-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 0-0
Punts 2-40.5 1-52.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 9-74 6-55
Time of Possession 28:12 31:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 18-87, R.Smith 3-14, Cooper 1-11. Indianapolis, Mack 27-139, Luck 6-20, Hines 6-19.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 24-39-1-206. Indianapolis, Luck 16-27-0-192.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Elliott 7-41, Jarwin 4-45, Beasley 4-42, Cooper 4-32, Schultz 3-23, N.Brown 1-14, Hurns 1-9. Indianapolis, Hilton 5-85, Hines 4-45, Grant 2-16, Pascal 1-12, Mack 1-10, Rogers 1-10, Ebron 1-8, Wilkins 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress