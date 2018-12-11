Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Bruins Sum

December 11, 2018 9:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 2 1 0—3
Boston 0 4 0—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 6 (Keller, Ekman-Larsson), 12:22 (pp). 2, Arizona, Cousins 3 (Archibald, Goligoski), 13:02.

Second Period_3, Boston, Heinen 4 (Forsbacka Karlsson, Donato), 8:40. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 21 (Krejci, Marchand), 9:13. 5, Boston, Marchand 9 (Pastrnak, Krejci), 11:31. 6, Boston, Marchand 10 (Pastrnak, Krejci), 13:30. 7, Arizona, Bunting 1, 15:00.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-17-9_33. Boston 12-9-5_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 4-6-2 (26 shots-22 saves). Boston, Rask 8-6-2 (33-30).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:36.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National guardsmen arrive for post-hurricane training

Today in History

1836: President Jackson submits treaty to remove Missouri tribes to Congress