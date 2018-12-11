Coyotes-Bruins Sums

Arizona 2 1 0—3 Boston 0 4 0—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Schmaltz 6 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 12:22 (pp). 2, Arizona, Cousins 3 (Archibald, Goligoski), 13:02. Penalties_Keller, ARI, major (high sticking), 2:54; Grzelcyk, BOS, (hooking), 10:31.

Second Period_3, Boston, Heinen 4 (Donato, Forsbacka Karlsson), 8:40. 4, Boston, Pastrnak 21 (Krejci, Marchand), 9:13. 5, Boston, Marchand 9 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 11:31. 6, Boston, Marchand 10 (Pastrnak, Krejci), 13:30. 7, Arizona, Bunting 1, 15:00. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Chychrun, ARI, (holding), 8:50; Moore, BOS, (tripping), 14:11.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-17-9_33. Boston 12-9-5_26.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 2; Boston 0 of 3.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 4-6-2 (26 shots-22 saves). Boston, Rask 8-6-2 (33-30).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:36.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jesse Marquis.

