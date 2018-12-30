Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Ducks Sums

December 30, 2018 12:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 1 3 0 1—5
Anaheim 2 2 0 0—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Kase 10 (Ritchie, Montour), 0:46. 2, Anaheim, Sprong 4 (Henrique, Silfverberg), 13:37 (pp). 3, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 5 (Galchenyuk, Keller), 19:43 (pp). Penalties_Stepan, ARI, (tripping), 7:18; Cousins, ARI, (cross checking), 13:23; Rowney, ANA, (boarding), 13:52; Getzlaf, ANA, (tripping), 17:39; Montour, ANA, (cross checking), 18:44.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Henrique 8 (Ritchie), 0:12. 5, Arizona, Fischer 9 (Lyubushkin, Garland), 8:22. 6, Anaheim, Kase 11 (Lindholm, Ritchie), 12:18. 7, Arizona, Cousins 4 (Crouse), 13:58. 8, Arizona, Chychrun 3 (Galchenyuk, Schmaltz), 14:37. Penalties_Arizona bench, served by Garland (delay of game), 0:12; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (delay of game), 14:53; Panik, ARI, (high sticking), 15:45.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_9, Arizona, Schmaltz 7 (Ekman-Larsson, Keller), 0:33. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-11-9-1_30. Anaheim 12-20-9_41.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 3; Anaheim 1 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 7-3-0 (41 shots-37 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-11-5 (30-25).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:34.

Referees_Brad Meier, Furman South. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union