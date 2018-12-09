Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes goalie Raanta out indefinitely

December 9, 2018 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta is out indefinitely and could miss the rest of the season with a lower-body injury.

Coyotes general manager John Chayka said on Sunday that Raanta had a procedure on the injury that revealed more damage than originally thought.

Raanta was placed on injured reserve this weekend, though Chayka said he could be out for the rest of the season.

Raanta has been limited to 12 games due to injury this season and hasn’t played since leaving with a lower-body injury against Minnesota on Nov. 27.

Advertisement

The Coyotes acquired Raanta in a trade from the New York Rangers prior to the 2017-18 after dealing away No 1 goalie Mike Smith. Arizona hoped Raanta would fill the No. 1 role after being a backup, but has struggled with injuries during two seasons in the desert.

Raanta played 47 games last season and is 5-6 with a 2.88 goals-against average this season.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America