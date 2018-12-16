Coyotes-Hurricanes Sums

Arizona 0 0 0—0 Carolina 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (delay of game), 0:22; Galchenyuk, ARI, (tripping), 11:09.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Foegele 4 (de Haan, Pesce), 9:44. 2, Carolina, Svechnikov 9 (Williams, Faulk), 13:44. Penalties_Crouse, ARI, (slashing), 2:25; Pesce, CAR, (roughing), 2:25; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (slashing), 6:56; Connauton, ARI, (tripping), 19:25.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 12 (Teravainen, de Haan), 4:32. Penalties_Aho, CAR, (high sticking), 0:29; Keller, ARI, (high sticking), 14:31; Chychrun, ARI, (roughing), 18:37; Hamilton, CAR, (slashing), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-6-9_23. Carolina 9-6-12_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Carolina 0 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 5-3-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 5-6-2 (23-23).

A_13,051 (18,680). T_2:24.

Referees_Francis Charron, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.