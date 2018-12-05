Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Kings Sum

December 5, 2018 1:46 am
 
Arizona 1 1 0—2
Los Angeles 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Arizona, Crouse 5 (Hjalmarsson, Archibald), 18:25 (sh).

Second Period_2, Arizona, Schmaltz 4 (Keller, Ekman-Larsson), 5:56 (pp).

Third Period_3, Los Angeles, Martinez 3 (Kopitar, Brown), 14:15.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-7-6_20. Los Angeles 8-8-10_26.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 4-0-0 (26 shots-25 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 1-5-1 (20-18).

A_17,203 (18,230). T_2:32.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Steve Miller.

