Coyotes-Rangers Sum

Arizona 0 1 2 1—4 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 0 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 6 (Vesey, Chytil), 4:01 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 8 (Zuccarello), 17:26 (pp).

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 10 (Pionk, Hayes), 5:48 (pp). 4, Arizona, Oesterle 2 (Keller, Schmaltz), 10:42 (pp).

Third Period_5, Arizona, Archibald 3 (Goligoski, Stepan), 13:11. 6, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 3 (Cousins, Keller), 16:59.

Overtime_7, Arizona, Stepan 7 (Schmaltz), 4:28.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-13-8-4_34. N.Y. Rangers 10-12-7-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 3 of 7.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 5-2-0 (30 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 10-9-4 (34-30).

A_17,441 (18,006). T_2:32.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Libor Suchanek.

