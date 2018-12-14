Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Rangers Sums

December 14, 2018 10:12 pm
 
Arizona 0 1 2 1—4
N.Y. Rangers 2 1 0 0—3

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Buchnevich 6 (Vesey, Chytil), 4:01 (pp). 2, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 8 (Zuccarello), 17:26 (pp). Penalties_Chychrun, ARI, (slashing), 2:05; Kreider, NYR, (interference), 8:13; Richardson, ARI, (hooking), 17:00; Smith, NYR, Major (fighting), 19:11; Cousins, ARI, Major (fighting), 19:11.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 10 (Pionk, Hayes), 5:48 (pp). 4, Arizona, Oesterle 2 (Keller, Schmaltz), 10:42 (pp). Penalties_Goligoski, ARI, (slashing), 5:41; Skjei, NYR, (high sticking), 7:02; Fischer, ARI, Major (fighting), 9:14; Pionk, NYR, Major (fighting), 9:14; Pionk, NYR, served by Buchnevich, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:14; DeAngelo, NYR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:12; Oesterle, ARI, (tripping), 12:52; Panik, ARI, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 12:52; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (slashing), 14:33.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Archibald 3 (Goligoski, Stepan), 13:11. 6, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 3 (Cousins, Keller), 16:59. Penalties_Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (tripping), 6:26; Staal, NYR, (high sticking), 9:06.

Overtime_7, Arizona, Stepan 7 (Schmaltz), 4:28. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 9-13-8-4_34. N.Y. Rangers 10-12-7-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 3 of 7.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 5-2-0 (30 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 10-9-4 (34-30).

A_17,441 (18,006). T_2:32.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Libor Suchanek.

