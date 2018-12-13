Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coyotes-Sabres Sums

December 13, 2018 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Arizona 1 0 0—1
Buffalo 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 5 (Sheary), 0:48. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 22 (Eichel, Reinhart), 6:54. 3, Arizona, Fischer 7 (Panik), 7:19. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Rodrigues 2, 6:28. Penalties_Pilut, BUF, (high sticking), 0:56; Skinner, BUF, (hooking), 17:18; Stepan, ARI, (hooking), 17:37.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-13-6_26. Buffalo 7-15-11_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 4-7-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 13-8-1 (26-25).

A_16,872 (19,070). T_2:33.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley