Coyotes-Sabres Sums

Arizona 1 0 0—1 Buffalo 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 5 (Sheary), 0:48. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 22 (Eichel, Reinhart), 6:54. 3, Arizona, Fischer 7 (Panik), 7:19. Penalties_None.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Rodrigues 2, 6:28. Penalties_Pilut, BUF, (high sticking), 0:56; Skinner, BUF, (hooking), 17:18; Stepan, ARI, (hooking), 17:37.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 7-13-6_26. Buffalo 7-15-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 1.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 4-7-2 (33 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 13-8-1 (26-25).

A_16,872 (19,070). T_2:33.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Dean Morton. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Bryan Pancich.

