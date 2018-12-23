Listen Live Sports

Coyotes-Sharks Sum

December 23, 2018 10:52 pm
 
Arizona 1 1 1 0—4
San Jose 1 0 2 0—3
Arizona won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, San Jose, Heed 1 (Vlasic, Thornton), 15:11 (pp). 2, Arizona, Galchenyuk 4 (Keller), 15:31.

Second Period_3, Arizona, Galchenyuk 5 (Keller, Schmaltz), 12:21 (pp).

Third Period_4, San Jose, Hertl 11 (Vlasic, Braun), 4:17. 5, Arizona, Garland 2 (Panik, Chychrun), 6:06. 6, San Jose, Hertl 12 (Kane, Braun), 13:53.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Arizona 1 (, Galchenyuk G, , Keller NG), San Jose 0 (, Pavelski NG, , Hertl NG, , Couture NG).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 11-10-4-1_26. San Jose 10-6-14-8_38.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 1 of 4; San Jose 1 of 5.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 5-9-2 (38 shots-35 saves). San Jose, Dell 5-4-3 (26-23).

A_17,325 (17,562). T_2:38.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

