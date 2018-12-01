CSU Fullerton snaps 2-game streak, routs Cal Lutheran 99-60

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Khalil Ahmad scored 29 points and CSU Fullerton returned home to snap a two-game losing streak by crushing Division III Cal Luthern, 99-60 on Saturday night.

The Titans won just one of their three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, their final game against Monmouth, and lost at Hofstra and Sacramento State in overtime before returning home for two games.

CSU Fullerton (3-5) converted 40 of 65 shots from the field (61.5 percent) and knocked down 7 of 14 from long range.

Ahmad hit all three of his shots from beyond the arc and Kyle Allman, who came in averaging 20.5 points per game, contributed 18.

Advertisement

Austin Cole hit 3 of 5 from distance and lead Cal Lutheran with 18 points. Kyle Ferreira added another 13 points.

The Titans next play host to unbeaten Loyola Marymount Wednesday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.