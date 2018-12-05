Listen Live Sports

Cuthbertson’s double-double paces Coastal Carolina to win

December 5, 2018 9:57 pm
 
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Zach Cuthbertson scored 22 points with 12 rebounds and Coastal Carolina defeated Hampton 75-66 on Wednesday night.

Cuthbertson was 8 of 11 from the floor with the Chanticleers (5-4) shooting 50 percent. The double-double was Cuthbertson’s fifth this season and third in a row. Tyrell Gumbs-Frater added 12 points, Ajay Sanders 11 with eight rebounds and Trevion Brown 10 with seven assists.

Jermaine Marrow, who came in as the fifth-leading scorer in the nation at 25.5 points per game, finished with 24 for the Pirates (3-6) but was only 8-of-24 shooting while adding six assists. He was the only Hampton player in double figures as the Pirates shot just 33 percent.

Coastal Carolina led 42-30 at halftime and had its largest lead of 19 points early in the second half. Hampton got as close as seven with 50 seconds left after a 15-5 run but five Chanticleer free throws sealed the win.

