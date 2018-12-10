D-Backs’ Rawitch wins Fishel award for MLB public relations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Josh Rawitch of the Arizona Diamondbacks has won the Robert O. Fishel Award for public relations excellence in the major leagues.

Rawitch, presented the honor Monday at the winter meetings, is Arizona’s senior vice president of content and communications. He spent 15 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers in marketing and public relations, wrote for MLB.com from 2001-02, returned to the Dodgers and rose to vice president of communications. He left after the 2011 season to join the Diamondbacks.

He has helped organize baseball’s winter meetings charity auction, which has raised more than $1.2 million for cancer research, female students in sports management and youth baseball.

The award was named for the longtime executive with the Indians, St. Louis Browns, the Yankees and the American League. Fishel won the first award in 1981, and the voting is conducted annually among active past winners and Major League Baseball staff.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.