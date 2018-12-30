Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Davis makes 15 of 16, NC Central whips Wilberforce 91-44

December 30, 2018 4:43 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Raasean Davis scored a career-high 34 points on 15-of-16 shooting, Jibri Blount went 8 of 11 for 20 points and North Carolina Central cruised to a 91-44 win over NAIA Division II Wilberforce on Sunday.

Davis opened the scoring on a putback and converted a 3-point play at the 13:18 mark of the first half to give him 14 points as the Eagles (5-9) raced to an 18-3 lead. His jumper in the closing seconds of the first half game him 23 points and the Eagles a 42-18 lead. N.C. Central shot 17 of 35 despite going 0 for 10 from 3-point range. Blount had 11 of his career best at halftime.

There wasn’t much difference in the second half as the Eagles ended a four-game losing streak with their third high-scoring rout of a lower division team.

Lajuane Marshall made 10 of 19 shots and scored 27 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 27 percent and had 24 turnovers.

