Davis scores 48, Pelicans edge Doncic, Mavs 114-112

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Davis hit a go-ahead, fall-away jumper with 43.9 seconds left and scored a season-high 48 points to outduel rookie Luka Doncic and lift the New Orleans Pelicans over the Dallas Mavericks 114-112 on Friday night.

Davis was fouled on the shot and made the free throw for a two-point lead. Dallas got two more possessions, but Doncic had a layup blocked by Jrue Holiday, Dennis Smith Jr. missed a 3-pointer and the Mavericks couldn’t get off a shot on a final possession with four seconds left.

Davis also grabbed 17 rebounds and New Orleans snapped a five-game skid. The Pelicans dominated in the paint, scoring 70 points, including 22 from Julius Randle.

Doncic scored 34 points and hit 7 of 10 3-pointers, and Harrison Barnes had 21 points.

Advertisement

CLIPPERS 118, LAKERS 107

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams scored a season-high 36 points, and the Clippers scored 22 consecutive points during the second half in a victory over the depleted Lakers.

Danilo Gallinari added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, who held the Lakers without a field goal for more than six minutes late in the first meeting of the season between the Staples Center co-tenants and Los Angeles rivals. The Clippers have won 22 of their last 25 meetings with the Lakers, yet still trail the 16-time NBA champions 146-70 in the overall series.

Kyle Kuzma scored 24 points and Lonzo Ball had 19 for the Lakers, who played without LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee. The remaining Lakers lost for the fifth time in seven games, including back-to-back defeats for only the third time since October.

MAGIC 116, RAPTORS 87

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 20 rebounds and Orlando snapped a four-game losing streak with a rout of Toronto.

D.J. Augustin had 17 points and six assists for Orlando, which had five players in double figures and a 60-41 rebounding advantage.

The Magic, who had lost five straight to Toronto, outscored the Raptors 51-16 over a 16-minute span of the middle periods and led by as many as 31 points late in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points for the Raptors, who shot 29.5 percent in the final game of a three-game trip. Serge Ibaka added 17 points and eight rebounds.

BULLS 101, WIZARDS 92

WASHINGTON (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, including 11 straight in the third quarter, as Chicago defeated Washington.

Wendell Carter, Jr. had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 34 points.

The Wizards played without John Wall, who was sidelined with a sore left heel. Washington coach Scott Brooks said that he found out during the morning shootaround that Wall would be unable to play, and said he would see a specialist.

HORNETS 100, NETS 87

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 29 points and made seven 3-pointers, Tony Parker had 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte avenged a double-overtime loss to Brooklyn earlier this week.

Jeremy Lamb added 19 points and Cody Zeller had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Charlotte improved to 13-7 at home.

D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points on 13-of-24 shooting for the Nets, who lost for only the second time in the last 11 games.

The Hornets won despite an off night from their bench. Aside from Parker, Charlotte’s reserves were 3 of 21 from the field.

HEAT 118, CAVALIERS 94

MIAMI (AP) — Justise Winslow had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Bam Adebayo made all eight shots and scored 18 points, and Miami beat Cleveland.

Josh Richardson added 16 points and Rodney McGruder chipped in 13 as seven players scored in double figures for the Heat, who have won six of seven.

Jordan Clarkson had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost five straight.

It was the 15th consecutive home win for Miami over Cleveland. The Cavs’ last win in Miami was Jan. 25, 2010 — a game where LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal both started for Cleveland. The last time the Cavs won in Miami without LeBron James was Dec. 21, 2001.

PACERS 125, PISTONS 88

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis got his league-leading 15th double-double as a reserve, Darren Collison scored 19 points and Indiana beat Detroit.

Sabonis had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner each had 17 points. Bojan Bogdanovic and Doug McDermott each scored 12 points.

The Pacers capped a slow opening quarter with a strong finish, leading Detroit 32-21 at the end of the period. Indiana worked with a double-digit lead for the rest of the game and led by 37 during the fourth quarter.

Detroit’s two big men had quiet nights by their standards. Blake Griffin had 18 points and six rebounds, and Andre Drummond had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

HAWKS 123, TIMBERWOLVES 120 OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kent Bazemore scored 23 points, John Collins added 21 and Atlanta blew a big lead but outlasted Minnesota in overtime.

Trae Young and Kevin Huerter each had big 3-pointers in the final minutes of overtime, after the Wolves erased a 22-point deficit only to be done in by missed free throws, dunks and layups.

The Hawks earned their fifth road win despite turning the ball over 24 times to tie their season high.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 31 points and 19 rebounds. Robert Covington had 28 points.

THUNDER 118, SUNS 102

PHOENIX (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 40 points, 15 in the game’s final 6 ½ minutes, and Oklahoma City pulled away to beat Phoenix.

Dennis Schroder scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and the Thunder snapped a two-game skid despite the absence of Paul George, who missed his first game of the season due to a right quad contusion. Abdel Nader scored a career-high 18 for the Thunder.

Devin Booker had 25 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who had a three-point lead after three quarters but were outscored 37-18 in the fourth. T.J. Warren scored 19 and Deandre Ayton 16 for Phoenix, which had won five of its previous seven games after opening the season 4-24.

The Thunder swept the four-game season series from the Suns.

NUGGETS 102, SPURS 99

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 31 points, Monte Morris hit two big free throws with 7.2 seconds remaining and Denver held off San Antonio to extend its home winning streak to eight.

Nikola Jokic added 21 points, nine rebounds and nine assists before fouling out as the Nuggets nearly squandered an 18-point, first-half lead.

Malik Beasley had 21 points, but also rolled his left ankle on a drive in the fourth quarter.

San Antonio, the top free throw shooting team in the league, went 4 of 8 from the line over the final 1:48. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 24 points.

DeMar DeRozan added 15 points.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.