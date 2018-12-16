Dawkins, UCF peel out to fast start in win over Stetson

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Aubrey Dawkins scored 19 points, collected 13 rebounds and Central Florida smashed Stetson 90-65 on Sunday for its third straight win.

The Knights have won eight of their last nine.

UCF (9-2) raced to a 15-0 lead with the help of B.J. Taylor’s layup and three foul shots. Jahlil Rawley’s layup with almost five minutes gone was Stetson’s first basket as the Hatters missed their first eight shots, five of which were from beyond the 3-point line. Dawkins’ 3 with 11:55 before halftime made it 22-4.

Central Florida led 44-26 at halftime on 13-of-27 shooting and missed just two of 16 free-throw attempts. The Hatters were 3 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half.

Ricardo Lynch scored 13 for Stetson (2-10), Raine McKeython scored 11 and Kenny Aninye added 10.

