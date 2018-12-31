Listen Live Sports

Del Potro to miss Australian Open

December 31, 2018 4:31 pm
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fifth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro will miss the Australian Open as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

“I hope you have a great 2019. Recovery is going great and I will tell you later where I will be making my comeback,” the 30-year-old Argentine wrote on Twitter.

“Unfortunately it won’t happen in Australia … but I’m happy with my progress.”

The U.S. Open finalist fractured his right kneecap after a fall at the Shanghai Masters in October.

The Australian Open begins Jan. 14.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

