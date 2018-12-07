Demetrius Troy hits go-ahead jumper, UNCG edges Elon 75-74

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Francis Alonso scored 20 points and Demetrius Troy made the go-ahead jumper with 11 seconds remaining and UNC Greensboro defeated Elon 75-74 on Friday night.

Troy scored 13 points and Kyrin Galloway added 14 for UNCG (8-2).

Tyler Seibring scored 26 points for Elon (3-7) and Steven Santa Ana added 15 points. Both players grabbed eight rebounds.

Elon led 71-65 with 3:05 remaining before Galloway scored the next eight points and UNCG took a 73-71 lead heading into the final two minutes. Seibring’s 3-pointer put Elon back ahead 74-73 with 49 seconds left.

Advertisement

After Troy’s jumper put the Spartans up 75-74 with 11 seconds remaining, Seibring missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left, Troy grabbed the rebound and time ran out.

Elon trailed by eight points at halftime then scored the first seven points of the second half. The Phoenix first took the second-half lead at 48-47 with 13:25 remaining.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.