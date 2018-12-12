Listen Live Sports

DePaul improves to 6-0 at home, routs Chicago State 104-70

December 12, 2018 11:12 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Max Strus scored 27 points to lead DePaul in a 104-70 rout of Chicago State on Wednesday night to remain undefeated at home.

The Blue Demons improve to 6-0 at home and 17-0 all-time against Chicago State (3-9).

Strus was 8 of 11 from the floor and made five 3-pointers. Eli Cain added 17 points and 11 assists for DePaul (6-2), which rebounded from a 75-68 loss at Northwestern on Saturday. Jalen Coleman-Lands chipped in with 13 points, Femi Olujobi had 12 and Devin Gage 10. The starters combined for 24-of-44 shooting (55 percent) from the floor.

Delshon Strickland scored 25 points and Travon Bell had 14 for Chicago State.

The Blue Demons had a double-digit lead midway through the first half and built a 49-30 advantage at the break. Cain’s back-to-back 3s stretched the lead to 77-47 with 9:40 remaining.

