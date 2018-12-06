Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Derek Fisher hired to coach WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks

December 6, 2018 9:45 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher has been hired to coach the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks announced the move Wednesday, five days after longtime WNBA coach Brian Agler resigned.

Fisher helped the Los Angeles Lakers win five NBA titles during his 18-season playing career and served as president of the players’ union. He coached the New York Knicks from 2014-2016.

“I’m excited to be the new head coach of the LA Sparks,” Fisher said in a team statement. “There is no finer organization in the WNBA and I can’t wait to work with our ownership group, front office, talented players and staff to cement a culture of sustained excellence, which is what LA basketball fans demand — and deserve.”

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old Fisher is being welcomed by two-time MVP Candace Parker.

“Derek is a great basketball mind who brings a ton of high-level experience to our team,” Parker said. “I look forward to working with someone with championship pedigree and who has a track record of strong leadership. Derek has been a strong supporter of women’s basketball for quite some time, so it’s nice to officially welcome him.”

Agler guided LA to the 2016 WNBA title and had an 85-51 record with the Sparks in four seasons. The team is owned by an investment group led by Magic Johnson and Mark Walter, owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Sparks will introduce Fisher at a press conference on Friday.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus