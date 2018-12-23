Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Derrick Rose to sit out vs. Thunder with sore ankle

December 23, 2018 7:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Derrick Rose was ruled out Sunday against Oklahoma City with a sore left ankle.

Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau made the announcement prior to the game.

Rose left Friday’s game at San Antonio in the second quarter.

Rose has started the previous three games. He is averaging 18.5 points and 4.6 assists per game. Tyus Jones was slated to start in his place.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Super Hornet launches in the Arabian Gulf

Today in History

1863: First claim filed under Homestead Act