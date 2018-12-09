Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils-Ducks Sums

December 9, 2018 11:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
New Jersey 3 1 1 0—5
Anaheim 3 0 2 0—6
Anaheim won shootout 2-0.

First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 15 (Yakovlev), 1:38. 2, Anaheim, Silfverberg 8 (Cogliano, Manson), 2:12. 3, Anaheim, Sherwood 3 (Montour, Rowney), 2:47. 4, New Jersey, Palmieri 16 (Hall), 10:49. 5, New Jersey, Severson 4 (Bratt, Johansson), 13:08 (pp). 6, Anaheim, Montour 4 (Kase, Getzlaf), 13:39. Penalties_Montour, ANA, (hooking), 11:46; Larsson, ANA, (holding stick), 14:35.

Second Period_7, New Jersey, Seney 2 (Bratt), 9:00. Penalties_Lindholm, ANA, (high sticking), 14:55.

Third Period_8, Anaheim, Aberg 10 (Kase, Getzlaf), 8:35. 9, Anaheim, Kase 5, 13:58. 10, New Jersey, Johansson 6 (Hischier, Boyle), 19:02. Penalties_Severson, NJ, (hooking), 11:51.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_New Jersey 0 (Palmieri NG, Hall NG), Anaheim 2 (Aberg NG, Sprong G, Getzlaf G).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 15-10-9-1_35. Anaheim 13-10-9-6_38.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 1 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_New Jersey, Schneider 0-5-0 (38 shots-33 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 11-9-4 (8-7), Miller 4-2-1 (27-23).

A_16,470 (17,174). T_2:45.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America