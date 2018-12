Devils-Predators Sum

By The Associated Press

New Jersey 0 0 1 0—1 Nashville 1 0 0 0—2 Nashville won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Nashville, Gaudreau 2 (Salomaki, Ekholm), 18:43.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, New Jersey, Boyle 9 (Johansson, Bratt), 18:29.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_New Jersey 1 (Palmieri G, Stafford NG, Boyle NG, Bratt NG, Hischier NG, Quenneville NG), Nashville 2 (Turris NG, Ellis G, Jarnkrok NG, Fiala NG, Smith NG, Johansen G).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 9-12-9-4_34. Nashville 8-6-12-2_28.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 11-8-6 (28 shots-27 saves). Nashville, Saros 8-5-0 (34-33).

A_17,446 (17,113). T_2:57.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.

