Devils-Sharks Sum

New Jersey 1 1 0—2 San Jose 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, New Jersey, Stafford 1 (Severson, Greene), 12:05. 2, San Jose, Meier 15 (Hertl), 15:51. 3, San Jose, Pavelski 20 (E.Karlsson, Dillon), 18:03.

Second Period_4, San Jose, Simek 1 (Radil, Burns), 7:19. 5, New Jersey, Greene 1 (Palmieri, Hischier), 8:59. 6, San Jose, Meier 16 (Donskoi), 14:52.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Hertl 9 (Labanc, Pavelski), 14:23 (pp).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 9-10-5_24. San Jose 11-8-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 2.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 10-8-5 (34 shots-29 saves). San Jose, Jones 12-7-3 (24-22).

A_17,097 (17,562). T_2:28.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Libor Suchanek.

