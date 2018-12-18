Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diallo’s double-double propels Providence to 73-43 victory

December 18, 2018 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo was 6 of 12 from the floor to total 20 points to go with 10 rebounds and Providence pulled away in the second half to roll to its ninth win, easily beating Albany 73-43 on Tuesday night.

Maliek White added 16 points with four assists and two steals for Providence (9-3) which has won six of its last seven games.

The Friars, leading 23-20 at the half, started the second period on a 30-8 run to go up 53-28 at the 11:16 mark.

Providence made just 7 of 29 shots in the first half but got rolling in the second to shoot 42 percent (24-57) while limiting Albany to 15-of-50 shooting (30 percent). The Friars made 19 of 24 free-throw attempts. Albany was just 7 of 13 from the line.

Advertisement

Adam Lulka and Ahmad Clark accounted for eight points apiece to lead Albany (3-9) as 10 Great Danes scored but none reached double digits.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth