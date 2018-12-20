Diamondbacks bring back Joe Garagiola Jr.

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Garagiola Jr. is returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Garagiola, one of the architects of the 2001 World Series team, will serve as a special adviser to President and CEO Derrick Hall.

Garagiola joined the Diamondbacks when Arizona was awarded an expansion franchise, serving as senior vice president and general manager from 1997 to 2005. The Diamondbacks won three division titles during Garagiola’s watch and the first major championship for an Arizona sports team by beating the New York Yankees in the 2001 World Series.

Garagiola spent the past 13 seasons working for Major League Baseball. He was senior vice president of baseball operations starting in 2005 then was promoted to senior video president of standards and on-field operations in 2011.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.