Diane scores 24, CSU Northridge edges Rider in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lamine Diane scored 24 points and Terrell Gomez added 21 as Cal State Northridge beat Rider 81-80 on Sunday in the Las Vegas Classic.

Darius Brown II made two free throws with 11 seconds left to give CSUN an 81-80 lead. At the other end, Jordan Allen’s shot was blocked and Tyere Marshall’s putback attempt was no good as time expired.

Rodney Henderson Jr. scored 16 points for CSUN (5-8), and Cameron Gottfried had 10 points and nine rebounds. Gomez made a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to extend CSUN’s lead to 41-33.

Frederick Scott had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Broncs (5-6). Allen added 17 points and Marshall 13. Scott averaged 19 points and 7.5 rebounds per game during the tournament.

Rider, which was without starters Dimencio Vaughn and Stevie Jordan, concluded a four-game road trip, traveling over 8,700 miles.

