Diane’s double-double helps CSU Northridge to 85-79 win

December 22, 2018 4:24 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Lamine Diane had 21 points to go with 11 rebounds and three blocks as CSU Northridge held off SIU-Edwardsville 85-79 on Saturday afternoon in the Las Vegas Classic to halt a three-game skid.

CSU-Northridge will meet the winner of the Northern Colorado-Rider game Sunday.

Diane, who posted 16 points in the first half, was 9 of 19 from the floor. Terrell Gomez drained 5 of 9 from long distance to total 22 points with four assists and three steals for CSU Northridge (4-8). Rodney Henderson Jr. added 15 points.

The Matadors trailed early before taking a 16-14 lead following a Henderson 3-point jumper with 12:28 left in the first half. They maintained the lead to go up 36-32 at the half and pushed their advantage to 51-37 after Gomez and Darious Brown II drained 3s with 14:29 remaining in the game.

Daniel Kinchen, who finished with 16 points, nailed his fourth trey as the Cougars closed to 83-79 with 11 seconds left. Gomez made two free throws to close out the scoring.

David McFarland had 18 points for SIU-Edwardsville (2-8).

