The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dodgers agree on 4-year deal with manager Dave Roberts

December 3, 2018 1:38 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed on a four-year contract with manager Dave Roberts, which would keep him at the helm of the team through 2022.

Roberts just finished his third season as the Dodgers’ skipper during which he led LA to its second straight World Series. Los Angeles lost in five games to the Boston Red Sox in October. The Dodgers lost the 2017 World Series in seven games to the Houston Astros.

He has led the Dodgers to seasons of 91, 104 and 92 wins, and is 287-200 overall.

“Keeping Doc as our leader on the field was a top priority this offseason and now that we’ve accomplished that we are excited to collectively shift all of our focus to doing all we can to bring a World Championship to our passionate fans,” Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers president of baseball operations, said in a statement Monday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

