Dollar General Bowl Matchup

December 2, 2018 4:02 pm
 
Troy (9-3, Sun Belt) vs Buffalo (10-3, MAC), Dec. 22, 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Troy: RB B.J. Smith, Sun Belt-leading 1,093 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns.

Buffalo: LB Khalil Hodge, 139 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, interception.

NOTABLE

Troy: Trying to reach 10 wins for the fourth consecutive season, which would be a program first.

Buffalo: Fell to Northern Illinois 30-29 in the MAC championship game. Has already set a school record for wins.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Troy: Third consecutive bowl trip and third time playing in a Mobile bowl game. Seeking a fourth straight bowl win.

Buffalo: Third bowl appearance in school history; 0-2 in bowl games.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

