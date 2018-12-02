Dollar General Bowl Matchup

Troy (9-3, Sun Belt) vs Buffalo (10-3, MAC), Dec. 22, 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Mobile, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Troy: RB B.J. Smith, Sun Belt-leading 1,093 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns.

Advertisement

Buffalo: LB Khalil Hodge, 139 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, interception.

NOTABLE

Troy: Trying to reach 10 wins for the fourth consecutive season, which would be a program first.

Buffalo: Fell to Northern Illinois 30-29 in the MAC championship game. Has already set a school record for wins.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Troy: Third consecutive bowl trip and third time playing in a Mobile bowl game. Seeking a fourth straight bowl win.

Buffalo: Third bowl appearance in school history; 0-2 in bowl games.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.