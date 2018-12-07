Listen Live Sports

Dolphins’ Howard ruled out against Patriots because of knee

December 7, 2018 3:03 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was ruled out of the Miami Dolphins’ game Sunday against New England because of a left knee injury, compounding the team’s challenge facing Tom Brady.

Center Jake Brendel was also ruled out because of a calf injury. Receiver Danny Amendola, limited in practice all week, is questionable to play against his former team.

Howard might be able to return for next week’s game at Minnesota, coach Adam Gase said Friday.

Howard was hurt when tackled following an interception in Sunday’s win over Buffalo. He missed only one play but sat out practice this week . The Dolphins have declined to say whether the third-year cornerback underwent surgery. He has seven interceptions, including two in each of the past two games.

