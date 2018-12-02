Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Double-duty Bryant rescues Delaware in 2OT win over Columbia

December 2, 2018 4:57 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Darian Bryant’s lone 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the second overtime proved to be the difference in Delaware’s 87-86 win over Columbia on Sunday.

After a timeout, Bryant stepped up on defense and blocked Mike Smith’s layup attempt with three seconds left. After a tie-up, Gabe Stefanini missed a jumper as time expired.

Stefanini buried a 3 with 36 seconds left to tie the score at 79 at the end of the first overtime. Eric Carter missed a jump shot with four seconds left to force the second overtime.

Near the end of regulation, after Carter made a pair of free throws for a 70-65 Blue Hens lead with 57 seconds left, Smith responded with a layup and a 3-pointer in a 30-second span to tie it. Delaware’s Ithiel Horton missed a jump shot with four seconds left.

For Delaware (7-2), Carter scored 21 points with 15 rebounds and Horton and Matt Veretto each scored 20.

Smith led Columbia with 31 points, Quinton Adlesh finished with 19 and Stefanini scored 14.

