Ducks-Blue Jackets Sums

Anaheim 1 0 0 1—2 Columbus 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Columbus, Nutivaara 4 (Jenner), 12:06. 2, Anaheim, Sprong 2 (Manson), 15:56. Penalties_Ritchie, ANA, (hooking), 8:33; Nash, CBJ, (tripping), 17:30.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Aberg, ANA, (slashing), 14:44.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Nash, CBJ, (roughing), 6:52; Dotchin, ANA, (roughing), 6:52; Dotchin, ANA, (hooking), 10:05.

Overtime_3, Anaheim, Sprong 3 (Henrique), 1:19. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-7-7-1_22. Columbus 11-10-16_37.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 1; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 14-9-4 (37 shots-36 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 12-10-1 (22-20).

A_16,171 (18,500). T_2:38.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.