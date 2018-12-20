Ducks-Bruins Sum

Anaheim 0 0 1—1 Boston 0 2 1—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Pastrnak 22 (Backes, Krug), 8:19 (pp). 2, Boston, Krug 4 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 18:05 (pp).

Third Period_3, Boston, Krejci 7 (Marchand, Pastrnak), 5:21. 4, Anaheim, Mahura 1 (Rowney), 15:44.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-8-10_25. Boston 8-10-13_31.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 4; Boston 2 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 15-10-4 (31 shots-28 saves). Boston, Halak 11-5-2 (25-24).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:31.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Derek Nansen.

