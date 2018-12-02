Ducks-Capitals Sum

|Anaheim
|1
|2
|3—6
|Washington
|3
|2
|0—5
First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 10 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 0:41. 2, Washington, Stephenson 2 (Jaskin, Dowd), 6:08. 3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 8 (Rakell, Aberg), 9:24. 4, Washington, Wilson 8 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 13:19 (pp).
Second Period_5, Washington, Kuznetsov 7 (Connolly), 4:59. 6, Washington, Dowd 4 (Jaskin, Stephenson), 13:30. 7, Anaheim, Cogliano 2 (Larsson, Getzlaf), 14:31. 8, Anaheim, Rakell 5 (Henrique), 15:26.
Third Period_9, Anaheim, Aberg 8 (Kase, Lindholm), 7:16 (pp). 10, Anaheim, Lindholm 3 (Kesler, Kase), 9:01 (pp). 11, Anaheim, Aberg 9 (Sherwood, Getzlaf), 14:55.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-9-7_25. Washington 11-8-13_32.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 2 of 3; Washington 1 of 5.
Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 4-2-1 (21 shots-19 saves), Gibson 10-8-4 (11-8). Washington, Holtby 10-6-2 (25-19).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:35.
Referees_Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Travis Gawryletz.
