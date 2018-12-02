Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ducks-Capitals Sum

December 2, 2018 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Anaheim 1 2 3—6
Washington 3 2 0—5

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 10 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 0:41. 2, Washington, Stephenson 2 (Jaskin, Dowd), 6:08. 3, Anaheim, Getzlaf 8 (Rakell, Aberg), 9:24. 4, Washington, Wilson 8 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 13:19 (pp).

Second Period_5, Washington, Kuznetsov 7 (Connolly), 4:59. 6, Washington, Dowd 4 (Jaskin, Stephenson), 13:30. 7, Anaheim, Cogliano 2 (Larsson, Getzlaf), 14:31. 8, Anaheim, Rakell 5 (Henrique), 15:26.

Third Period_9, Anaheim, Aberg 8 (Kase, Lindholm), 7:16 (pp). 10, Anaheim, Lindholm 3 (Kesler, Kase), 9:01 (pp). 11, Anaheim, Aberg 9 (Sherwood, Getzlaf), 14:55.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-9-7_25. Washington 11-8-13_32.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 2 of 3; Washington 1 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 4-2-1 (21 shots-19 saves), Gibson 10-8-4 (11-8). Washington, Holtby 10-6-2 (25-19).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:35.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize