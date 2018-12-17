Ducks-Penguins Sum

Anaheim 0 3 1—4 Pittsburgh 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 11 (Letang, Kessel), 9:38 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Rust 6 (Crosby), 14:32.

Second Period_3, Anaheim, Henrique 7 (Ritchie, Sprong), 2:07 (pp). 4, Anaheim, Sherwood 4 (Manson, Rowney), 5:33. 5, Anaheim, Kase 9 (Getzlaf), 18:47.

Third Period_6, Anaheim, Getzlaf 9 (Aberg, Henrique), 19:11.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 11-18-7_36. Pittsburgh 8-9-13_30.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 15-9-4 (30 shots-28 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 10-6-4 (35-32).

A_18,575 (18,387). T_2:24.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Brian Mach.

