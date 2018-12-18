Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ducks-Rangers Sums

December 18, 2018 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Anaheim 0 1 0—1
N.Y. Rangers 0 0 3—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Nieves, NYR, (holding), 3:17; Strome, NYR, (hooking), 13:04; Getzlaf, ANA, (roughing), 14:15; Namestnikov, NYR, (roughing), 14:15; Namestnikov, NYR, (roughing), 14:15; Getzlaf, ANA, (roughing), 14:15; Kesler, ANA, (cross checking), 14:15; Dotchin, ANA, (hooking), 19:11.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Aberg 11 (Kase, Getzlaf), 14:09. Penalties_Zibanejad, NYR, (tripping), 9:52; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Kreider (too many men on the ice), 15:07; Silfverberg, ANA, (holding), 16:38.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov 4 (Howden, Vesey), 9:52. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 9 (Namestnikov), 19:20 (sh). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 6 (Namestnikov, Zibanejad), 19:41. Penalties_Chytil, NYR, (interference), 17:25.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-6-1_15. N.Y. Rangers 5-5-14_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Johnson 2-7-0 (23 shots-21 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 5-4-0 (15-14).

A_17,590 (18,006). T_2:27.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth