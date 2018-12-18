Ducks-Rangers Sums

|Anaheim
|0
|1
|0—1
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|3—3
First Period_None. Penalties_Nieves, NYR, (holding), 3:17; Strome, NYR, (hooking), 13:04; Getzlaf, ANA, (roughing), 14:15; Namestnikov, NYR, (roughing), 14:15; Namestnikov, NYR, (roughing), 14:15; Getzlaf, ANA, (roughing), 14:15; Kesler, ANA, (cross checking), 14:15; Dotchin, ANA, (hooking), 19:11.
Second Period_1, Anaheim, Aberg 11 (Kase, Getzlaf), 14:09. Penalties_Zibanejad, NYR, (tripping), 9:52; N.Y. Rangers bench, served by Kreider (too many men on the ice), 15:07; Silfverberg, ANA, (holding), 16:38.
Third Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Namestnikov 4 (Howden, Vesey), 9:52. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 9 (Namestnikov), 19:20 (sh). 4, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 6 (Namestnikov, Zibanejad), 19:41. Penalties_Chytil, NYR, (interference), 17:25.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 8-6-1_15. N.Y. Rangers 5-5-14_24.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 5; N.Y. Rangers 0 of 3.
Goalies_Anaheim, Johnson 2-7-0 (23 shots-21 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 5-4-0 (15-14).
A_17,590 (18,006). T_2:27.
Referees_Jean Hebert, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Jonny Murray.
