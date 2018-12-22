Ducks-Sabres Sum

|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0—0
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|2—3
First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 4 (Eichel, Ristolainen), 16:51 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Buffalo, Skinner 26 (Pilut, Reinhart), 11:12. 3, Buffalo, Sheary 7 (Eichel, Reinhart), 18:02.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 15-10-15_40. Buffalo 15-15-3_33.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 4.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 15-11-4 (32 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 8-1-3 (40-40).
A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:33.
Referees_Furman South, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brad Kovachik.
