Ducks-Sabres Sum

Anaheim 0 0 0—0 Buffalo 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 4 (Eichel, Ristolainen), 16:51 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Skinner 26 (Pilut, Reinhart), 11:12. 3, Buffalo, Sheary 7 (Eichel, Reinhart), 18:02.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 15-10-15_40. Buffalo 15-15-3_33.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 15-11-4 (32 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 8-1-3 (40-40).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:33.

Referees_Furman South, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brad Kovachik.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.