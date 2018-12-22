Ducks-Sabres Sums

Anaheim 0 0 0—0 Buffalo 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 4 (Eichel, Ristolainen), 16:51 (pp). Penalties_Aberg, ANA, (holding), 8:56; Rowney, ANA, (slashing), 15:07; Ritchie, ANA, (cross checking), 20:00.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Cogliano, ANA, (interference), 14:14; Bogosian, BUF, (tripping), 20:00; Dotchin, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 20:00; Dotchin, ANA, Misconduct (misconduct), 20:00.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Skinner 26 (Pilut, Reinhart), 11:12. 3, Buffalo, Sheary 7 (Eichel, Reinhart), 18:02. Penalties_Sobotka, BUF, (tripping), 3:57; Buffalo bench, served by Skinner (too many men on the ice), 14:32.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 15-10-15_40. Buffalo 15-15-3_33.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Buffalo 1 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 15-11-4 (32 shots-30 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 8-1-3 (40-40).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:33.

Referees_Furman South, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brad Kovachik.

