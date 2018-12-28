Ducks-Sharks Sum

Anaheim 1 0 1—2 San Jose 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Anaheim, Silfverberg 10 (Ritchie, Mahura), 10:33 (pp). 2, San Jose, Karlsson 4 (Donskoi, Goodrow), 18:05.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Sorensen 7 (Pavelski, Ryan), 5:44.

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Sherwood 5 (Rowney, Manson), 3:53. 5, San Jose, Burns 5 (Dillon, Goodrow), 10:21. 6, San Jose, Hertl 13 (Vlasic, Goodrow), 19:37.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-8-7_27. San Jose 16-11-12_39.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 4; San Jose 0 of 3.

Goalies_Anaheim, Johnson 2-8-0 (22 shots-20 saves), Gibson 15-11-4 (16-15). San Jose, Jones 15-8-4 (27-25).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:24.

Referees_Brad Meier, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Travis Gawryletz.

