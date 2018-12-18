Duesseldorf stuns Dortmund 2-1 as leaders fall to 1st defeat

BERLIN (AP) — Promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 2-1 win on Tuesday, dealing the leader its first Bundesliga loss of the season.

Goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Jean Zimmer in either half cut Dortmund’s lead to six points over Borussia Moenchengladbach, which earlier defeated Nuremberg 2-0.

Bayern Munich is three points further back ahead of its home game against Leipzig on Wednesday.

Paco Alcacer scored his league-leading 12th goal of the season in the 81th minute for Dortmund, but Duesseldorf held on for its fourth win of the campaign to climb out of the relegation zone.

Advertisement

Also, Augsburg held Hertha Berlin to a 2-2 draw in the capital, and Wolfsburg defeated Stuttgart 2-0 at home to leave the visitors in the relegation zone.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.